A MAN is in a stable condition in hospital this morning after sustaining head and neck injuries in an attack outside a Newport social club.
The incident happened in the car park of Maesglas Sports and Social Club - known as The Muffler - in the early hours of this morning, according to Gwent Police.
The 38-year-old victim is in a stable condition at the Royal Gwent Hospital.
Gwent Police are asking witnesses to come forward.
READ MORE:
- The worst road junctions in Newport - according to Newport drivers
- Newport County AFC fan’s football ban for racially aggravated crime
- New Newport Aldi store approved against planners' advice
If you witnessed the assault, or were in the area at the time and have any information or dash cam footage that might the police, telephone 101, quoting log reference 2000044880.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment