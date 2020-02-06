RSPCA Cymru is hoping to trace the person or people who owned a "poor pony" who was found in an "extremely thin condition".

The mare was found at Gelligaer Common, Caerphilly on Thursday, January 30, after concerned were raised by local residents.

“This pony was found to be in extremely thin condition and also had some dental issues," said RSPCA inspector Christine McNeil.

“As she had no microchip it’s impossible for us to trace her owner at this time.

"I’m hoping that someone will know who she belongs to, or have seen something that might help us to trace the person or people who owned this poor pony.

“Anyone with any information should call us on our inspector appeal line 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for me.”

MORE NEWS:

The pony has been taken into RSPCA care where she will receive the appropriate care.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in need of care please visit the RSPCA website or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.