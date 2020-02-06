POLICE are appealing for information to locate 23-year-old Jacob Picken from the Monmouth area.
Mr Picken was reported as missing yesterday evening, Wednesday, February 5.
He is described as being white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and of stocky build.
He has short dark hair and was wearing a dark coloured hoody, black jeans and white Adidas trainers the last time he was seen, and was carrying a dark-coloured rucksack.
If you have any information relating to Mr Picken's whereabouts, please contact 101 quoting reference 2000044801.