THE FAMILY of Robert Dean, who was killed after a "seriously drugged-up" nurse crashed into him, have spoken of how their "heartache is a life sentence".

Cerys Price, of Limestone Road East, Nantyglo, was convicted of causing the death by dangerous driving of Mr Dean, from Cwmcarn, four years ago.

The 65-year-old had been on his way to a family party to celebrate his grandaughter's birtday when Price crashed into him on the A467 in Newport between Rogerstone and the Bassaleg roundabout.

During the course of her trial, the jury heard how Price was "seriously drugged-up" on the strong painkiller tramadol while driving.

Price had denied the charges and refuted prosecution claims she was hooked on tramadol and said she had suffered an epileptic seizure which caused the fatal crash.

Price was jailed for five years and four months by Judge Michael Fitton QC and banned from driving for the same period.

She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge upon her release from custody.

In the statement read out outside Cardiff Crown Court, Mr Dean's daughter, Helen Howell said: “Today is a sad day all round and two families have been devastated by the abuse of prescription drugs.

“We finally have justice for a treasured husband, father, grandfather, and brother with closure of this case after almost four years.

“Our heartache is a life sentence and Cerys’ family will also be broken by this."

They added: “So, if anything can come from today’s sentence, it should be an understanding that abusing drugs, even prescription such as tramadol, and getting behind the wheel of a vehicle destroys lives.

“If anyone out there is taking the same risk I would strongly urge you to seriously think about the consequences of your actions.

“It has left us with broken hearts and the rest of our lives without our dad.

“Our thanks again go to Gwent police."