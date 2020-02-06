‘Robert had a heart of gold. He was my soul mate and I was Bobby’s girl’

THE family of a loving grandfather killed by a nurse who drove whilst “drugged up” on tramadol has paid heart-breaking tributes to the popular lorry driver.

Robert Dean, 65, from Cwmcarn, was on his way to his granddaughter's fourth birthday when he died instantly in an horrific head-on crash in Newport with Cerys Price.

The 28-year-old intensive care nurse, who is the daughter, of driving instructor, from Nantyglo, was jailed for more than five years at Cardiff Crown Court after she was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving in July 2016.

During an emotional sentencing hearing today, the wife and three daughters of Mr Dean, a lorry driver with Asda who was fond of golf, snooker and rugby, revealed their deep love and profound loss after the devoted family man was taken away from them.

His widow, Anne Dean said: “I knew from the minute I met Robert that we would marry and he was the man of my dreams. We met when we were 18 in the local dance hall.

“He had worked all our married lives to bring up our three daughters and he was besotted with them all.

Robert Dean

“He always had time for them and them for him.

“He was a bus driver like his father for many years before he got into lorry driving which he did all over the country.

“For the past 15 years or so he had been a lorry driver for Asda. He was such a careful driver and had never had an accident.

“He wasn’t a fast driver and he never used a mobile phone in his vehicle, so you can imagine how devastating it is for him to have been killed on the roads in such a tragic way which could have been avoided.

Cerys Price

“If only he had been a second earlier or later, he would still be here with us.

“2016 had already been a tragic year for us as both Robert’s parents had died within four months of each other.

“His mother had died in March and his father only a week before Robert was killed. This was truly the worst year of our lives.

“I totally relied on Robert and he was my rock. I see him all around our house. I smell him, I hear him and I sense him there but I feel so sad and empty knowing I will not see him again.

“No one will ever know how I truly feel or how I ache at the shock of him being taken away so cruelly from us all.

Cerys Price arriving with her parents at Cardiff Crown Court this morning before she was jailed for five years and four months

“He was a wonderful husband, son, father, and best of all, grandad.

“Kids warmed to him and he loved the smiles on their faces when he did things with them or picked them up from school.

“Robert loved going for a game of golf, watching snooker and rugby. He enjoyed going to watch the rugby in Cardiff with our eldest daughter Helen.

“He had planned to do lots more of this as he had planned to go part-time in work.

“Robert was 65 on May 12 and this was the last family meal where we were all together going for a meal to Junction 28. We were hoping to spend many more of these special occasions together.

“I found it particularly difficult on August 24 when I had to take Robert’s place and walk out eldest daughter down the aisle.

“I did it as I had to but it should have been him. Robert would have been so proud.

“For me, my life changed on July 15, 2016 when Robert was killed. A few days later would have been our 46th wedding anniversary.

“This was a gut-wrenching event and this has not stopped since.

“Next came our first Christmas without Robert, then Easter, then holidays, then through to our daughter’s wedding.

“This will continue for the rest of our lives and is a sentence that we will have to live with.

“It’s not fair that Robert was taken away so tragically and it has changed our family forever.

“Robert had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He also had a wicked sense of humour and loved playing practical jokes on family and work colleagues. All of this we miss so very much.

“I am utterly heartbroken. He was my soul mate, never to be replaced and will most certainly never be forgotten. That was my Robert and I was Bobby’s girl.”

Rachel Coomer, Mr Dean’s middle daughter said: “He was a small man with a huge character. He was a great husband to mum and a very special dad to us three daughters and father-in-law to all of our husbands.

“He was a magnificent grandfather to five wonderful grandchildren. He was also a dear brother to one brother and two sisters.

“Dad was very popular and had lots of friends and work colleagues. The tragic day he was killed left so many people in deep shock and grief struck.

“On May 12 we had celebrated dad’s 65th birthday. Turning 65 meant that dad could finally retire from Asda’s as a lorry driver.

“Dad had worked all his adult life and provided a good living for us growing up. He often said how he was looking forward to his retirement so he could spend more time with his family and friends.

“He had also inherited money from his mother and father’s estate so he was planning what he was going to do with his inheritance and retirement.

“He and mum had decided that they had always wanted go to Rome to see the sights, have a big family holiday with us all and days out with his work colleagues and friends golfing.

“He had so many plans and dreams to pursue. All this happiness ended on July 15, 2016. Dad will never get to go to Rome with mum or have his wonderful family holiday with us all.

“Nor will he get to go on days out having fun, drinking and golfing with so many friends. So many memories, yet to create.”