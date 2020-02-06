FANCY being Dracula for a month? Here's your chance.

A multivitamin brand is offering you £2,500 to “live like a vampire” and completely avoid sunlight for a month.

Obviously, no blood-sucking.

WeAreFeel, a health supplement company, want to “highlight how its products tackle common Vitamin D deficiencies,” they said.

Applicants will be paid £2,500 over the course of a month and must avoid sunlight, only venturing outside before or after sunset.

You will have to take the brand’s multivitamin twice a day.

The study will monitor Vitamin D levels and test how its product fairs in fixing any deficiencies.

Participants will be given a pre-approved timetable for when they can go outside, ensuring they avoid sunlight for the duration of the study.

Successful applicants will also be required to follow a specific diet approved by WeAreFeel.

Applicants must currently spend over 25 hours a week outdoors, must be aged 18-to-60 and have no underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, obesity or hyperthyroidism.

The job advert comes after a survey of WeAreFeel customers found that nearly two thirds (61%) of adults spend more than nine hours a day inside, with near-to-zero exposure to the sun.

The selected candidates will be required to sign a contract agreeing to all rules and to not step out into the sunlight for the length of the study.

WeAreFeel will be selecting the three successful candidates on Monday 2nd March, with hopes of starting the study at the beginning of April.

Boris Hodakel, WeAreFeel founder, said: “After finding out that over two thirds of our customers spend most of their day inside, with near to no exposure to sunlight, we want to make sure the Vitamin D in our multivitamin is providing them with the exact vitamin levels they need, and we think this job is the perfect way to test that.

“If you fancy getting paid to spend a month inside the comfort of your own home, please get in touch!”

Members of the public interested in participating can apply here.

The company added: We do not endorse or want to encourage replacing a healthy lifestyle with vitamin supplements.