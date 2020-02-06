A 91-year-old man who was remarkably fit for his age died a day after falling six feet over a wall while gardening at his home last summer.

William Walton, known by his middle name of Tilford, injured his head in the fall, an inquest hearing in Newport was told.

But despite bleeding from his head, he picked himself up and tidied away his tools.

An ambulance service report said Mr Walton had not been knocked out by the head injury, and that he had been happy to take himself to hospital.

But Mr Walton was admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital at around 2am on the following morning, August 9, and a CT scan showed he had suffered a significant bleed in his brain. His condition deteriorated and he died later that day.

Senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders said Mr Walton had been fit and healthy for his age, with "remarkably few ailments".

The cause of death was recorded as brain stem herniation.

Conclusion: Accidental death.