CAMPAIGNERS fear the closure of Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre is still being considered by Caerphilly council, with a legal case set to take place at the Court of Appeal later this month.

The county borough council was forced to halt the closure of the leisure centre - planned as part of its sports and recreation strategy - when a judge ruled last summer that it had failed to consider the impact on vulnerable people.

In the High Court case, the judge ruled against campaigners on the other four grounds of the challenge, including ruling that the council’s sport and leisure strategy 2019-29 is lawful.

An appeal against the decision, lodged by campaigners, is now set to be heard at the Court of Appeal, London, on Thursday February 20.

Caerphilly council has said plans to close the leisure centre have been “put on hold”, despite previously saying issues over the legal challenge have been addressed.

Campaigners said they were ‘encouraged’ by the reprieve, but they want to see a complete end to plans to close the leisure centre.

The council has been asked to clarify whether previous plans to close the leisure centre have now been abandoned.

Shane Williams, who took the case to the High Court in Cardiff, said it is “deeply concerning” that the council is looking to “push ahead” with the court case.

“It is disappointing that the council seems determined to go to court to try to close Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre despite all of the public assurances we have been given,” he said.

“Campaigners are concerned the council are still doing all they can to close the leisure centre.”

Leader of Caerphilly council, councillor Philippa Marsden, confirmed an appeal submitted by a resident is set to be heard at the Court of Appeal.

“It is important to note that this is not legal action being taken by the council,” said Cllr Marsden.

“This is an appeal of the High Court’s decision to uphold the council’s decision to adopt our Sport and Active Recreation Strategy, as opposed to being a consideration of the matters relating specifically to the closure of Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre.

“The council has not challenged the High Court’s ruling that prevented the closure of the leisure centre.

“It is regrettable that our scarce financial resources will need to be diverted away from essential services in order to defend the appeal, but the council must be represented in the Court of Appeal.”

Independent councillor, Kevin Etheridge, has also requested further information about the setting of the court date.

In a meeting on January 21, councillor Marsden said the council has “put a halt to the closure of Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre” and “listened to the public.”