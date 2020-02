UPDATE: 6.50pm - The road has now fully reopened.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A CRASH has closed a road in Caerphilly County Borough.

The incident has occurred on the A4048 near Markham.

Traffic is queueing both ways from the B4511 to Pen-Y-Werlod Terrace.

READ MORE:

Charity's Newport housing support scheme marks first year

There is currently a detour in operation - via Abernant Road and Penylan Road.

Most of the traffic being affected is travelling between Argoed and Tredegar.