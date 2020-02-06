A CAR was deliberately set on fire in the early hours of this morning in Lliswerry, Newport.
The incident was reported shortly after 2am in Fallowfield Drive.
(Video: Wayne Smith)
Gwent Police and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service both attended.
Anyone with any information is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 38 06/02/20.