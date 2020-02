A TATTOOED knifeman was sent to prison after he threatened his victim with a blade.

Michael Simpson, aged 40, of Zion Place, Ebbw Vale was jailed for a year by Judge Michael Fitton QC following the terrifying incident.

The defendant admitted threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in the Blaenau Gwent town on September 16, 2019.

He was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court.

Simpson will have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.