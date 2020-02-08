HERE are the faces of the criminals handed custodial sentences in recent weeks.

Matthew Fletcher

Matthew Fletcher was egged on to carry out a “nasty” unprovoked attack by a group of up to 10 men and women in the Lansbury Park area of Caerphilly.

He broke his victim’s nose and cheekbone with a single punch because he said “we don’t like strangers around here” to the unfortunate complainant who was an outsider.

Fletcher, 40, was jailed for six months and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge after his release.

Nathan Baker

Nathan Baker, aged 38, of Bailey Street, Brynmawr, was sent to prison for nearly three years after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

He hit the headlines last year after he was jailed for abusing a judge in court by using some industrial language to insult her.

Gareth Blanks

Gareth Blanks, aged 30, of Capel Newydd, Blaenavon, was jailed for 10 months after he admitted two counts of assaulting police officers, breaching the terms of a restraining order, public disorder, criminal damage and failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

He must also pay £450 compensation, a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lloyd Dyer

Lloyd Dyer, aged 23, of Lakeside, Tafarnaubach, Tredegar, was jailed for 28 weeks after he admitted driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for drink-driving.

He was also banned from the roads for four years and five months.

Dyer must also pay £145 costs and a £122 surcharge.

Teejay Birkett

Scrap merchant Teejay Birkett caused a New Year’s Eve power cut after smashing into a telegraph pole whilst trying to evade police in his 4x4 during a high-speed chase.

The 29-year-old dangerous driver from Caerphilly was jailed for 14 months and banned from the roads for two years and seven months.

Lewis Hanbury

Crack cocaine dealer Lewis Hanbury was caught selling drugs from a scooter in Newport and told police he was trafficking to help pay off a debt to an Albanian who had threatened him and his family.

The 20-year-old was sent to a young offender institution for 28 months.

Hanbury, of Moorland Park, Newport, pleaded guilty to the possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and resisting arrest.