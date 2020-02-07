A DISGRUNTLED New Year’s Eve party guest used a chainsaw to slice his way through a door in a terrifying incident a judge said must have been “like a horror film scene out of The Shining”.

Henry Price brought in 2020 with a bang after he sought revenge on fellow revellers who he thought had beaten him up in Pontypool.

Prosecutor Leah Pollard said the 37-year-old was enraged after he claimed he had been assaulted by a group of men at a boozy bash to bring in the New Year.

MORE NEWS

He went home and returned with the chainsaw to get himself back into a woman’s house in Trevethin where the party took place on December 31 2019.

Price, of Canford Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, appeared for sentence at Cardiff Crown Court after pleading guilty to affray.

Judge Paul Thomas QC heard how the defendant was drunk at the house party.

Stunned guests saw sparks flying as the chainsaw carved through the door before the police were called.

Miss Pollard said Price had previous convictions for three thefts and four public disorder offences.

Andrew Davies, mitigating, said his client had pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity and is a working man.

The court was told that Price had had a problem with alcohol but had now given up drinking.

Judge Thomas said to the defendant: “This must have been very frightening for the people who witnessed it. It must have been reminiscent of the horror film The Shining.”

He told Price his offending was so serious, he had to pass a custodial sentence.

But he said he could hold back from imposing an immediate term of imprisonment because there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

Judge Thomas jailed Price for 12 months but suspended the sentence for two years.

The defendant must complete 250 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Price has to pay £420 prosecution costs and £800 compensation for the damage caused to the door.

He must also pay a £149 victim surcharge.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the chainsaw.