NEWPORT Bus are due to introduce a series of timetable changes later this month in response to passenger feedback and reliability issues.

From Monday February 17, Newport Bus is introducing the changes to five services.

The routes affected are numbers 11 - Allt-Yr-Yn to Brynglas; 20A/C - Spytty Retail Park via Christchurch Village; 42/43 - Moorland Park; X74 - Chepstow; and 60 - Monmouth.

The changes are as follows:

Route 11 - Following the takeover of the Brynglas - Allt-Yr-Yn service last September, Newport Bus has engaged with passengers to find out whether the timetable was meeting their requirements. As a result, the hourly service will now operate from quarter to, instead of quarter past, the hour from 9am-5pm. This change will enable connections with other services at peak times. Both inbound (8.15am) and outbound (5.10pm) services to the Civic Centre remain unchanged

Due to regular congestion around Spytty Retail Park, Newport Bus had to make adjustments of a few minutes to some of the intermediary timing points of the services covering the retail park. The routes are 20A/C, 42/43 and X74. The departure times from Newport bus station, and the frequency, remain unchanged. The Glan Llyn estate will be benefit from one extra morning service towards Chepstow, at 7.30am

The Route 60 Newport-Monmouth via Caerleon, Usk and Raglan has also been subject to adjustments to maintain timetable reliability. Most are a few minutes earlier or later at intermediate timing points. The main change is the addition of a new service at 2.05pm from Newport bus station, Monday-Friday. The afternoon school service has also been replaced with an all-year-round service at 4.35pm

“We trust that this timetable adjustments will prove useful to our passengers and will assist with journey planning," said Morgan Stevens, operations director at Newport Bus.

"We at Newport Bus are aware of the difficulties in keeping the buses running on time due to congestions, accidents and other delays, and are working tirelessly to deliver an effective bus service to the city of Newport. "It is in everyone’s interest that bus travel becomes a method of choice and for that it needs to be made easy and relevant to the passengers.”

All timetables will be available on the Newport Bus website and leaflets will be available from the travel centre and the bus depot from Tuesday February 11.