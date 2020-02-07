A NEW park developed and created by the community for the community is set to open in Newbridge after five years of determination and hard work.

Pantside Association of Residents and Tenants will unveil the fruits of their labour with an official opening of the park later this month - a little more than a year after vital funding was granted by the National Lottery.

The park - which has another phase to be completed when more funding is secured - is the result of a community effort, with contributions from residents of all ages.

“We have completed the under-fives playground, the over fives playground, and the multi-use games area (MUGA) for children to play football and other sports on," said resident Amy Wall.

“We’ve been working with the local youth club, schools and the local church, and have had a very positive reaction from the community.”

The group began the project as they found there was nothing in the Pantside area for children to do, and in October 2018, they received the £250,000 needed to build the park from the National Lottery’s Big Lottery Fund.

They now hope to add a skateboard park, outdoor auditorium and outdoor classrooms to the former disused site.

The official opening of the woodland park in Pantside will take place from noon on Saturday February 22.