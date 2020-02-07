RAIL passengers in Gwent are being urged to check their journeys ahead of time this weekend, as Storm Ciara draws in.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for both Saturday and Sunday “with very strong winds” set to bring disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

The warning covers the whole of the UK. in Gwent, winds are set to build during Saturday and Sunday morning, with gusts of 50-60mph forecast for Sunday afternoon and early evening.

“Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely across many inland areas, with gusts of 70mph, possibly 80mph, around some exposed coasts and hills," according to the Met Office forecast.

“With Storm Ciara set to bring gale force winds of up to 90mph on Sunday, Transport for Wales and Network Rail wish to urge all customers to check their journeys prior to travel," said

Transport for Wales operations director Martyn Brennan.

READ MORE:

Charity's Newport housing support scheme marks first year

“We’re expecting very stormy conditions, high tides, and winds that have the potential to uproot trees and damage infrastructure.

"The safety of our customers and colleagues is our absolute priority and as such there are likely to be a number of speed restrictions in place around our network, while some other lines may be forced to close entirely.

"We are working closely together to minimise any disruption and will do all we can to keep our customers moving and informed.”

The Met Office has also warned that there is a small chance of road and bridge closures, damage to buildings, and power cuts, and that mobile phone coverage may be affected.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 6pm on Saturday, all the way through to next Monday.