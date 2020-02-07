UPDATE 8.26am: All lanes of the M4 have now reoped, but longtailbacks remain, to beyond junction 24 (Coldra) westbound, and will take some time to clear.

UPDATE 8.24am: Contrary to earlier reports, police have now confirmed that the problem was a broken down lorry that had blocked the middle lane of the M4 westbound, just west of junction 28 (Tredegar Park).

UPDATE 8.11am: Traffic is now tailing back more than five miles westbound around Newport, towards junction 24 (Coldra).

UPDATE 8.06am: The tailback from the crash near junction 28 (Tredegar Park) is causing knock-on problems around junction 26 (Malpas).

Traffic is queuing back approaching the junction on Malpas Road,both north and south

UPDATE 7.58am: Travel time around Newport on the M4 is currently estimated at 55 minutes.

Congestion westbound is now back to beyond junction 25 (Caerleon).

A CRASH has partially blocked the M4 westbound at junction 28 (Tredegar Park) in Newport.

Traffic is currently queuing back to junction 26 (Malpas).