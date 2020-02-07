DAIRY giant Müller is recalling several products because they could contain “small pieces of metal,” the Food Standards Agency has said.

A number of the brand’s flagship yoghurts are being recalled.

The FSA said the yoghurts may include the pieces of metal due to a “production fault”.

And Aldi, one of the UK’s largest supermarkets, emphasised the recall on Facebook last night.

They wrote: “Our supplier, Muller, has recalled these product as a precautionary measure because they may contain small pieces of metal.

"Customers should return the product to their nearest store where they will receive a full refund.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your co-operation."

The affected products:

Müller Corner Fruit 6 Pack – Cherry & Blackberry/Raspberry

Pack size: 6x143g

Best before: March 4

Müller Corner Fruit 6 Pack – Strawberry & Peach/Apricot

Pack size: 6x143g

Best before: Feb 26 – March 2

Brooklea Light Fruit 6 Pack – Raspberry and Cranberry, Strawberry

Pack size: 1050g (6x175g)

Best before: Feb 20, Feb 26, March 4

Milbona Fat Free Greek Yoghurt – Strawberry

Pack size: 4x125g

Use by: March 4

Milbona Fat Free Yoghurt Multipack – Mixed

Pack size: 6x165g

Use by: Feb 26, March 4

Milbona Fat Free Fruit Yoghurt – Strawberry

Pack size: 165g

Use by: March 4

Müller Corner Favourites 6 Pack – Strawberry, Vanilla/Chocolate Balls & Digestive Biscuit

Pack size: 6x130/143g

Best before: March 3

Müllerlight 6 Pack – Strawberry, Cherry & Raspberry/Cranberry

Pack size: 6x160g

Best before: March 7

Müllerlight – Cherry Single

Pack size: 1x160g

Best before: March 13

Müllerlight 6 Pack – Mango/Passionfruit, Peach/Pineapple & Mandarin

Pack size: 6x160g

Best before: March 14

Müllerlight Greek – Strawberry

Pack size: 4x120g

Best before: March 7

Müller Rice 6 Pack – Apple & Raspberry

Pack size: 6x180g

Use by: March 8

Müller Bliss Mascarpone Style Yogurt – Peach & Apricot

Pack size: 4x110g

Best before: March 10

Brooklea Light Strawberry Single Pot

Pack size: 175g

Best before: Feb 26, March 4

What you should do

If you have bought any of the above products, do not eat them.

Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

