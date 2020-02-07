DAIRY giant Müller is recalling several products because they could contain “small pieces of metal,” the Food Standards Agency has said.
A number of the brand’s flagship yoghurts are being recalled.
The FSA said the yoghurts may include the pieces of metal due to a “production fault”.
And Aldi, one of the UK’s largest supermarkets, emphasised the recall on Facebook last night.
They wrote: “Our supplier, Muller, has recalled these product as a precautionary measure because they may contain small pieces of metal.
"Customers should return the product to their nearest store where they will receive a full refund.
"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your co-operation."
The affected products:
Müller Corner Fruit 6 Pack – Cherry & Blackberry/Raspberry
Pack size: 6x143g
Best before: March 4
Müller Corner Fruit 6 Pack – Strawberry & Peach/Apricot
Pack size: 6x143g
Best before: Feb 26 – March 2
Brooklea Light Fruit 6 Pack – Raspberry and Cranberry, Strawberry
Pack size: 1050g (6x175g)
Best before: Feb 20, Feb 26, March 4
Milbona Fat Free Greek Yoghurt – Strawberry
Pack size: 4x125g
Use by: March 4
Milbona Fat Free Yoghurt Multipack – Mixed
Pack size: 6x165g
Use by: Feb 26, March 4
Milbona Fat Free Fruit Yoghurt – Strawberry
Pack size: 165g
Use by: March 4
Müller Corner Favourites 6 Pack – Strawberry, Vanilla/Chocolate Balls & Digestive Biscuit
Pack size: 6x130/143g
Best before: March 3
Müllerlight 6 Pack – Strawberry, Cherry & Raspberry/Cranberry
Pack size: 6x160g
Best before: March 7
Müllerlight – Cherry Single
Pack size: 1x160g
Best before: March 13
Müllerlight 6 Pack – Mango/Passionfruit, Peach/Pineapple & Mandarin
Pack size: 6x160g
Best before: March 14
Müllerlight Greek – Strawberry
Pack size: 4x120g
Best before: March 7
Müller Rice 6 Pack – Apple & Raspberry
Pack size: 6x180g
Use by: March 8
Müller Bliss Mascarpone Style Yogurt – Peach & Apricot
Pack size: 4x110g
Best before: March 10
Brooklea Light Strawberry Single Pot
Pack size: 175g
Best before: Feb 26, March 4
What you should do
If you have bought any of the above products, do not eat them.
Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.
About product recalls and withdrawals