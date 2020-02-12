If you're looking for an unforgettable dining experience this spring, here are 4 eateries that serve up some of the finest cuisine.

Glen-Yr-Afon House Hotel

Usk has been keeping a secret, or rather the Glen-Yr-Afon Hotel has, situated just a few minutes’ walk from the centre of Usk, the secret is the hotel’s restaurant, Clarkes.

Glen-Yr-Afon is a country house hotel in Usk with Clarke’s an award-winning restaurant with Head Chef Julie Carey at the helm. Over the past few years she has built a reputation for top quality dishes and together with excellent service makes for a memorable evening out with family and friends.

Dining is available in our oak-panelled Restaurant and the Dining Room which opens onto a courtyard. Breakfast is served in the restaurant and is included for all of our guests staying on short breaks, on business or as part of a wedding.

Afternoon tea is a popular choice with a plentiful array of savoury delights and freshly home-made cakes and scones. Our afternoon tea selection is available for a special treat and can be selected as the food choice for family celebrations. We also offer an afternoon tea wedding package.

Pontypool Road

Usk

Monmouthshire

NP15 1SY

glen-yr-afon.co.uk

01291 672302

Woodman Inn

A traditional country Inn located in Parkend, at the heart of the Forest of Dean. Bordered to the west by the River Wye, and to the east by the River Severn. The Forest of Dean offers the opportunity to experience truly magnificent contrasting countryside, with walks and cycle ways through 27,000 acres of Crown Forest. The Woodman Inn is an ideal base from which to discover this beautiful area with its wealth of history and activities.

Would you like to book with us, or do you have an idea for an event? We would love to hear from you.

Folly Road, Parkend, GL15 4JF Lydney,

Gloucestershire

www.thewoodmanparkend.co.uk

01594 563273

The Manor Parc

The Manor Parc is surrounded by gardens and terraces with a view of Cardiff stadium and a backdrop of Caerphilly mountain.

It’s been an independent, family run venue since 1984, with an excellent reputation for the quality of its seasonal cuisine.

With its spectacular glass domed ceiling, its Orangerie restaurant opens out onto the hotel grounds, where you can enjoy drinks before dining.

A private dining experience is offered for those special occasions, with their mouth-watering Sunday lunch and afternoon tea being an ideal way to spend a relaxed time with family and friends.

All the food is locally sourced using the finest ingredients, a must visit this Spring.

Thornhill Road

Cardiff

CF14 9UA

manorparc.com

02920 693723

Cross Keys Inn Goodrich

A local country inn with rooms set in Goodrich village, it's located just off the A40 in the glorious Wye Valley.

Serving fabulous, fresh, home cooked food, using local produce with fabulous rooms set in the glorious wye valley between Ross on wye and Monmouth.

Sunday lunches, evening meals, steak nights and live music, any occasion is well worth a visit or a cosy weekend away.

Goodrich,

Hereford, HR9 6JB

Herefordshire

01600 890692