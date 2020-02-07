A BUSINESS owner from Newport said he thought a letter from the council asking him to remove his five-year sign was a “wind-up”.

Rob Santwris, who owns Rob Santwris Carpets and Flooring with his partner Mandy Santwris, received a letter from the council saying that their advertisement breached section 224 of the Town and County Planning Act 1990.

“The first thing I thought was that it was some sort of April Fool’s prank,” he said.

“I thought it was a wind-up.

“It is crazy.”

The advertisement is on the wall above the shop on Lower Dock Street and has been there for five years, he said.

“The lady who I spoke to is only doing her job, so I have sympathy for her.

“But I am busting a gut to keep my head above the water and it is a bit of an insult to someone who is trying.

“It is just petty.”

The letter sent to the company said that “consent” had not be “sought or granted” for the advertisement.

“I must therefore conclude that it is unauthorised,” it continued.

When Mr Santwris rang the council, they reportedly told him that the sign exceeded appropriate measurements and was unsightly.

He said that the council should focus on cleaning up the city centre and the civic centre before “punishing” local businesses.

This week, the Argus reported on the dirt and grime that covers the exterior of the clock tower.

“I am trying to bust a gut to keep my head above the water.

“It is a bit of insult to someone who is trying.”

He said he would take down the sign, but would have been more receptive to the idea if the council were more proactive in cleaning up the centre and encouraging local businesses.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “The majority of enforcement cases that Newport City Council deals with are in response to complaints from members of the public. The council is required by law to investigate any breach of planning control.

“The advert did not have advertisement consent. The owner of the shop, which is in a conservation area, was informed of the breach and advised that it should be removed.

“Information and advice on whether planning permission is needed can be found at www.newport.gov.uk/planning.”