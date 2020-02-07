URGENT action is needed to reverse what has been called a "downward spiral of lower performance" in some of Torfaen's secondary schools, say councillors.

A special county borough council meeting has been called after half of the area's secondary schools were categorised as 'red' - the lowest banding - in the latest Welsh Government rankings.

Three schools - Croesyceiliog School, Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw, and Cwmbran High School - were placed in the red category and deemed to require the highest level of support.

Just one secondary school, St Albans RC High School (green - the highest banding), was not placed in the red or amber banding.

Independent councillors requested an extraordinary meeting following the “continued poor performance.”

And council leader, Cllr Anthony Hunt, said he “share(s) the impatience for improvement.”

Independent councillor David Thomas said parents are “at their wits’ end”.

“A generation of children have now gone through Torfaen’s education system with substandard quality of education,” he said.

“It is completely unacceptable and we need to make urgent changes.”

Councillor Elizabeth Haynes said a “downward spiral of lower performance” has not been addressed.

And Councillor Jason O’Connell blamed a “breakdown of the executive,” claiming teachers, parents and children were “paying the price.”

Councillor Hunt confirmed an extraordinary council meeting will take place on Tuesday March 3 to consider the recent school categorisation results and the levels of support required by schools.

“Educational attainment is a priority for this council and as a parent, governor and councillor, I share the impatience for improvement and will ensure we continue to work hard with our schools to accelerate progress,” he said.

“The report to council will set out work by the Education Achievement Service and the Education Service to improve standards, including the question of how the high standards in our primary schools can be replicated at secondary level.

“I recognise the need for improvement and always welcome constructive challenge of school performance in the chamber, in scrutiny committees and in governing bodies.”

Results were more positive in the primary sector in Torfaen, with 13 schools in the green category and 11 in yellow.