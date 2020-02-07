GWENT is set for a battering from rain and wind on Sunday as Storm Ciara makes its considerable presence felt across the UK.

Heavy rain is set to accompany the very strong winds already forecast for Gwent and the rest of Wales on Sunday, as the storm takes hold.

A yellow warning for rain for much of Wales - including Newport. Torfaen, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and eastern Monmouthshire - has been added to the Met Office's existing yellow warning for wind for Sunday, the latter covering the whole of the UK.

The rain warning runs from midnight until 6pm on Sunday, with travel disruption and flooding possible.

Longer journey times are likely due to poor driving conditions, and some roads could be cut off due to flooding.

The yellow warning for wind covers the whole of the UK for the whole of Sunday.

The maximum predicted gust speeds in Newport and the rest of Gwent on Sunday are 50-55mph during Sunday afternoon, but winds of around 40mph are forecast from Saturday teatime until Monday afternoon.