A year of changes promises more efficiency and reliability for passengers say Newport Bus

First, it’s a small timetable review to tackle reliability issues. This is part of our commitment to deliver a service that meet the needs of the local community. The changes which affect only five of our services are in response to passenger feedback and address the reliability issues due to congestion, predominantly around Spytty Retail Park. These will go live on February 17 and timetables are available online and in our Travel Centre now.

The routes affected are the 11, Allt-Yr-Yn/Brynglas, 20 A/C Spytty Retail Park via Christchurch Village, 42/43Moorland Park, X74 Chepstow and 60 Monmouth. The route 11 Brynglas/Allt-Yr-Yn service will operate from Newport Bus Station at quarter to instead of quarter past the hour from 9am until 5pm to facilitate connections with other services at peak time. The routes 20 A/C, 42/43 and X74 serving Spytty Retail Park will see adjustments of a few minutes to some of the intermediary timing points.

The 60 Newport to Monmouth via Caerleon, Usk and Raglan will see adjustments of a few minutes, earlier and later at intermediary timing points, plus the addition of a 2.05pm service from Newport.

It is in everyone’s interest that bus travel becomes the method of choice and for that we understand that it needs to be made easy and relevant to passengers. As the main bus operator in the city of Newport and surrounding areas, we are working towards better public transport for all. Here is how we are investing in our community in 2020.

The first major change starts with the installation of a new ticket machine system. What does this mean for passengers?

With the new ticket machines, we will be able to provide universal contactless payment. This is fantastic news for bus users and the drivers alike as it will improve boarding time and ease of payment. The new ticketing machines, fitted with improved GPS-locator, will also be used to provide real-time travel information. In time, the operations team will gain invaluable data such as route timing and schedule adherence, which will help us deliver a more efficient bus service.

In the spring, we will welcome the arrival of 14 new fully electric zero emission buses. We’re looking forward to seeing them gliding past without noise or harmful emissions through the streets of our city, leading the way in Wales. Road transport is responsible for 80 per cent of toxic NOx emission, so the electric buses will make a difference, especially if everyone switches a few car journeys a month to bus.

Why don’t you #maketheswitch?

The next phase, planned for the first half of 2020, is mobile ticketing. Our new Newport Bus mobile app will enable customers to purchase all tickets via the mobile app. This will be followed by the implementation of bus real-time information on the app so our customers can see exactly where their bus is. We are very excited about the upcoming developments for Newport Bus. It is fair to say that we all welcome easy, clean and efficient bus transport.