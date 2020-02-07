A POST Office will be moving to a different premises in a valleys town - but will stay in the same street.

Cwmfelinfach Post Office will move next month from its current location at 11 Maindee Road, into Cwmfelinfach Pharmacy, at 52 Maindee Road.

The current premises will close on Saturday March 14 at 12.30pm and the new Post Office is due to open from 1pm on Monday March 16.

The new Post Office set-up will comprise an open-plan till alongside a shop, and will be open from 9.15am-4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 9.15am-1pm on Thursdays.

The current postmaster will be retiring.

There will be a short period during the relocation where people may need to use an alternative Post Office branch, and the nearest is Blackwood Post Office in Unit 7, The Market Place, Blackwood.

Sarah Cottrell, Post Office Area Change Manager said of the new location in Cwmfelinfach: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The results of a consultation on the move, and details of the services that will be available at the new branch, are available here.