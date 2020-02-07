WORK will start later this month on a project to restore Newport's historic Market Arcade.

Scaffolding will begin to be erected this weekend at he 150-year-old arcade, prior to work getting under way on a project which has attracted a £1.1 million grant from the National Lottery.

The grant is from the Heritage Lottery Fund, with Cadw and the Welsh Government also providing financial backing.

The arcade opened in 1869 as a pedestrian link between the railway station and the then-new provisions market. It was originally called Fennell’s Arcade.

In recent years, it has become dilapidated so Newport City Council has worked with the multiple owners to find a solution, which led to a bid being submitted to the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The arcade will remain open while the work, which is due to completed next year, is carried out.

Work will include the restoration of the shopfronts and refurbishment of the glazed canopy.

Specialist contractors Anthony A Davies - the same firm that worked on the multi-million pound Newbridge Memorial Hall restoration - are carrying out the work, and heritage specialists Davies Sutton are the architects.

“This has been a complex scheme so I’m delighted that work is now set to begin," said council leader Cllr Jane Mudd.

"This will make a huge difference to part of the city centre, benefiting not only the businesses in the arcade but those in the surrounding area.

“Importantly, we will also be helping to protect an important part of the city’s heritage.”

“I would like to thank all those involved, especially council officers, for working so hard to make this possible.

"I would also like to thank the Heritage Fund for backing our vision and, of course, lottery players who contribute to the fund, as well as members of the community who have been involved in the project."