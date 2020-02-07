A FLASHER will have to register as a sex offender for five years after he pleaded guilty to exposing himself in Newport.

Stephen Beynon, aged 43, of Swan Close, Caldicot, admitted two offences which were committed in the city on July 4 2018 and October 17 2019.

He was sentenced to a two-year community order at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Beynon will have to attend the Horizon sex offender programme for 35 days and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in the community within the next 12 months.

The defendant has to register with the police under the Sexual Offences Act until February 2025.

Beynon was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.