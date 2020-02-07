GWENT Police have issued dispersal orders as part of an ongoing activity against anti-social behaviour in Blackwood and Cefn Fforest.

The orders will be in place in Blackwood Town Centre and Cefn Fforest from 4pm on Friday, February 7, to 2.30am on Saturday, February 8.

The Blackwood order will cover the town centre area, bordering the McDonald’s roundabout, Cliff Road, Hall Street, Bridge Street, Gordon Road, Coronation Road, Pentwyn Avenue and Sunnybank Road.

(Blackwood dispersal order)

The order in Cefn Fforest will cover Tynyffald Road, Bryn road, Bloomfield Road (in part) and Ty Isha Terrace which form a rectangle around the general area of the Cefn Forest institute and playing fields.

Officers are imposing the orders following a number of reports of anti-social behaviour and disorder incidents linked to groups of youths in these areas.

The dispersal order gives police officers and community support officers extra powers to direct such groups to leave the area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or if officers think their behaviour may lead to antisocial behaviour. If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

Inspector Aled George, in charge of policing in Blackwood and Cefn Fforest, said: “The people of Blackwood and Cefn Fforest have confirmed in the latest ‘Your Voice’ survey of community issues that anti-social behaviour remains their number-one policing priority.

"Since the start of January there have been a number of anti-social behaviour and disorder incidents in these areas and my officers have been working closely with partners from the Caerphilly Community Safety Team, elected representatives and others including local schools to tackle these issues.

(Cefn Fforest dispersal order)

“To support additional patrols and in light of the issues last weekend, I have authorised the use of dispersal powers in these two areas.

"Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities. Officers will be patrolling both Blackwood Town Centre and Cefn Fforest this weekend and will take action against anyone intent on causing anti-social behaviour.

“I would urge all parents and guardians to ensure they know what their children are up to and who they are associating with, and advise them on acting responsibly.

"A number of those involved in previous incidents have been identified and we are working with Caerphilly Council’s ASB team and the Youth Offending Service to ensure appropriate action is taken, up to and including injunctions that have a power of arrest attached.

“I would urge members of the public to report any offences or concerns they may have to us on 101. If a crime is being committed, please dial 999 immediately.”