A PERVERT who took ‘upskirting’ pictures of young schoolgirls while they were buying lunch at a Sainsbury’s store in Newport has escaped a prison sentence.

Lewis Taylor used his mobile phone to crouch down and record videos and photographs of girls aged between 11 and 16.

Prosecutor Lisa McCormick told Cardiff Crown Court: “This case relates to offences which are colloquially known as upskirting.

“The defendant went to a Sainsbury’s Local shop where he was intent on taking photographs up the skirts of schoolgirls in uniform to see their underwear.

“The manager of the store and his staff became aware of what was happening and that it was taking place during lunchtime.

“On one particular occasion, the defendant was seen loitering near the sandwich aisle where there were a group of girls and he crouched down to the ground with the phone in his hand.

“He was recording a video on that occasion and it lasted a minute.”

Taylor, aged 33, of Newport, pleaded guilty to 20 offences of voyeurism committed on seven different dates between August and December 2019.

He also took upskirting pictures of women in the city.

James Evans, mitigating, said: “He is a man of previous good character and these offences happened during a difficult period of his life.

“He wasn’t himself and was suffering from depression. His conviction has already had a significant impact on his life.

“The defendant has lost his job, his relationship and his home.”

Judge Christopher Vosper QC said: “They were young schoolgirls which is an aggravating feature. There was a degree of planning because you regularly visited the store at the material time.

“I am concerned about this case. The targeting of schoolgirls is a very serious aggravating element of the case.

“The public probably think you should go to prison for that.”

But the judge added the sentencing guidelines would mean any jail sentence would be around four months and the defendant would be better served in the long run receiving treatment to deal with his offending.

Taylor was sentenced to a three-year community order and must attend 35 sessions of the Horizon sex offender programme.

He also has to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant will have to register as a sex offender for five years and pay a victim surcharge.