THE 32-YEAR-OLD man arrested following an incident where armed police swooped on a property in Blackwood will appear before Newport Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

The man, remanded in police custody since yesterday, has been charged with affray.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "Police were called to the property at 2.40pm.

"No one was injured.

"Officers would like to take this opportunity to thank local residents for their cooperation during the incident, this assisted officers in their swift response to ensure the safety of all involved."