MESSAGES of support have poured in for Phillip Schofield after he bravely came out as gay this morning.

The TV presenter, 57, posted an emotional message on his Instagram stories on Friday morning in which he said he has "been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay".

He later appeared on This Morning alongside his co-presenter and friend Holly Willoughby to discuss his decision, telling her: "I've had to deal with this in my head for quite some time."

The announcement has been hailed as a "hugely powerful and courageous move" by the head of media for LGBT equality charity Stonewall.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Stonewall's Jeff Ingold said : "It's a hugely powerful and courageous move Phillip has made to be open about himself, particularly in the public eye at a time when everyone will have an opinion on social media. It's a massive moment, I think for him and for society in general."

"I think all the positive reaction I've seen has shown that we want to create a world where more people feel comfortable being themselves... but for right now it's such a huge moment and I think it really speaks to the journey he's been on as well and how authentic he's been in talking about the difficulties he's been through, which I think a lot of LGBT people will relate to."

Fellow This Morning host Holly Willoughby said she had “never been more proud of my friend than I am today”.

Matt Lucas tweeted: "I'm not surprised about Philip Schofield. Growing up I remember him presenting with Gordon the Gopher from inside that closet!

"Joking aside, that cannot have been an easy statement to make. People come out at different stages in their lives. Good luck Philip.”

And Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan said: “Takes a lot of guts to do this, not least when you're a very public figure & know it will all be dissected in a very public way.

"Sending my very best to Schofield and his family."

Actor and singer John Barrowman said: "So proud of you and your family Phillip. Welcome to your truth and authentic self."

"Can't wait to hug you and don't worry we got your back we are #LGBTQ+strong.”

Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson remembered the moment he talked to Schofield and Willoughby about his own sexuality in 2010.

"Philip and holly were the first people I told on This Morning10 years ago ... letting me be brave and honest and confronting my truth," he tweeted.

"It was the best thing I did and have nothing but love and respect for him today. ALL hail scofe!!!!!"

And former Love Island star Chris Hughes said: “Nothing but a great guy since the first time I met him, always asking how my family are, deserves a world of happiness, and hope this bravery provides him that. Great to see."

Pointless star Richard Osman Tweeted: "When you create a new entertainment show and start discussing who should host, the first name on the list is always Phillip Schofield.

"That's a fact. He's just the very best at what he does, and the public adore him. Looking forward to many more years of his charm and brilliance."