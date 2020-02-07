NEWPORT brewers Tiny Rebel will celebrate their eighth birthday next week by releasing a series of special beers.

The Rogerstone-based brewery will release a special eighth birthday blending pack.

Tiny Rebel are well known for blending different styles of beers, whether it is grabbing a half of this and a half of that at a beer festival, or blending straight from tank at the brewery.

Some of this experimentation has resulted in some of their mainstay brews.

This year they have brewed eight new beers which are presented as four pairs.

These pairs can then be blended together.

"Each beer tastes amazing on it's own but if you mix them together you get something truly special," said a spokesman.

"We want you to have a play and blend to your heart's content.

"There's no set amount of how much you should mix, just have fun."

If that is not enough for beer lovers, a limited edition glass is included in the pack, as well as what is being marketed as "a cheeky surprise".

The beers included in Tiny Rebel's 8th Birthday Blending Pack are:

Dodge, Dip, Duck And Dulce - Dulce de Leche Pastry Stout - 11%

Here Gose Nothing - Imperial Blackcurrant Pastry Gose - 8%

Not So Fast Roundboy - Coconut & Vanilla Creme - 5%

Shake 'N' Bake - Chocolate & Banana Protein Hardshake - 6%

Fizzy Bubbly - Key Lime Lager - 4.8%

Screwface - Sicilian Lemon Sour - 4.2%

Holy Hand Grenade - Sabro & Nelson Sauvin NEIPA - 6.8%

Paradise City - Loral & Mosaic NEIPA - 6.8%

The blending pack is priced at £36 and is available to pre-order on the Tiny Rebel website.

There will also be a nationwide - and beyond - tap takeover on Thursday February 13, which will see more than 170 pubs and bars pouring Tiny Rebel beer.

"You know we like to throw a party," said the spokesman.

"Well how about 170+ parties across the UK, France, Spain, Northern Ireland, Denmark and Jersey?