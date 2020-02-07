A COCKTAIL bar and restaurant in Tredegar, which opened at the end of November without planning approval, has now been granted permission to stay open.

The Looking Glass in Castle Street opened on November 28 after obtaining a licence from Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, despite planning permission for a change of use - it is a former shop unit - not being in place.

Five letters of objection were received from “disgruntled residents” over the lack of parking, anti-social behaviour, and late night noise.

Tredegar Town Council also objected over the lack of a disabled access and soundproofing.

But permission was granted by the council's planning committee after councillors were told the couple behind the conversion had invested in the building.

However, Cllr Bernard Willis questioned whether the applicants had funded the renovation themselves.

“The Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) funded a project to restore this building," he said.

“In my opinion it’s putting up two fingers to the planning committee.”

And he questioned the scale of investment by the couple as the THI had already funded the restoration of the building.

“This is a retail unit; it was a refurbished retail unit and should stay as a retail unit,” he said.

Cllr Tommy Smith asked the committee to refuse the application.

The planning committee was told that approving the application would go against planning policy as it would increase the percentage of food and drink outlets within Tredegar town centre to 25.5 per cent, above the 25 per cent threshold.

However, because the council is investigating a number of other outlets for being unauthorised, questions were raised over whether this restaurant would breach that limit.

Addressing the councillors, applicant Elle Morgan, said: “We are bringing back a disused building.

“We have had no issues over Christmas concerning anti-social behaviour.

“I know we don’t like to talk about money here, but as it has been raised by councillors, I feel the need to address it.

“We have invested our own money. My partner and I have invested £30,000.”

Cllr Amanda Moore said that she had not heard of any anti-social behaviour at the premises since it opened.

Cllr Wayne Hodgins said: “This seems to be a family-orientated restaurant.

“It doesn’t come across as a place where a gang of rugby lads would come on a Saturday.

“I would support that we grant the application.”