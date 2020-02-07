A TABLE tennis coach and footballer who made nearly £23,000 by trafficking cannabis only has £485 left to be seized.

Ashley Perry, aged 21, was handed a suspended jail sentence last year after he pleaded guilty to selling a “considerable quantity” of the drug.

He appeared at Cardiff Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

MORE NEWS

Judge Michael Fitton QC heard how Perry benefited by £22,847.04 from drug dealing and has just £485 in cash to repay following a financial investigation.

He has to give the money back within 28 days or face a week in jail in default.

During his sentencing hearing last October, the same court heard how Perry was caught with more than £3,000 of the drug in his Seat Ibiza car by police.

At that time, prosecutor Eugene Egan said the defendant had 491 grammes of cannabis in the vehicle along with cash, scales, bags and a mobile phone.

He told the court: “Police officers said there was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car.”

The defendant was a man of previous good character with no previous convictions.

He pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply in Rhymney’s Maerdy Industrial Estate.

The offence was committed on May 27, 2018.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said Perry was in full-time employment.

His barrister added: “He coaches table tennis in the Tredegar area and plays football for Rhymney.”

Judge Fitton told the defendant he would be passing a suspended sentence.

He said to Perry that had the case come to court within a few months “as it should have”, rather than 17 months later, the outcome might have been very different.

At that September hearing, Judge Fitton added that the defendant had used the significant delay to his advantage to “sort his life out”.

He jailed Perry, of Heol y Twyn, Rhymney, for eight months, suspended for 12 months.

The defendant was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and undertake a 15-day rehabilitation and activity requirement.

Before Perry left the dock, Judge Fitton told him: “You are an intelligent and capable man and able to put this behind you.”