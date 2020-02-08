GWENT Police would like your help to trace three men they would like to speak to from across the force area.

If you see any of them, they urge you to get in touch.

Mohamed Ali Ahmedpor

Police are appealing for information to find Mohamed Ali Ahmedpor, aged 27, of Newport, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on 13th March 2019.

He was jailed for one year and two months for reckless driving after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on 26th September 2018.

Ahmedpor, who was released on licence, has been recalled to prison.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting 1900311881.

Gareth Weaver

Officers would like to speak to Gareth Weaver from Tredegar in connection with an assault investigation.

They are appealing for information to find the 37-year-old who has links to Abergavenny and Merthyr Tydfil areas.

Officers are advising members of the public not to approach him and if you see him, to contact Gwent Police on 999 quoting log 2000019097.

Richard Smart

Police are looking for 52-year-old Richard Smart who failed to return to Prescoed Prison on Friday 24th January.

He was convicted of burglary at Exeter Crown Court on 13th September 2018.

He is described as white, about 6f tall, with short grey hair. The last time he was seen he had grey facial stubble. He was also wearing a black zip up jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers/shoes.

Smart is not a registered sex offender and is not considered to be a risk to the public.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him if they see him but to call the police on 101, quoting reference number 2000029490.

Alternatively, if you have any information to help them with their enquiries, you can also direct message Gwent Police via their Facebook and Twitter accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.