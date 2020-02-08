FOR this week's 'Five of the Best', we wanted to know your favourite place to get your make-up done in Gwent.

We asked and you delivered - and then some.

In fact, such was the unprecedented level of responses - almost 2,000 comments were posted to the Argus Facebook post on the subject - that it is clear there are many talented make-up artists to choose from in the area.

So bowled over with the response are we, that we've decided to make this week's 'Five of the Best' feature a '10 of the Best' instead.

Here they are:

The Face Boss Studio

Cassie Ormond said: “The girls are so professional and so lovely. Such genuine girls.

"Meg usually does my makeup but they’re all so fab! Gorgeous place too, always leave feeling flawless”.

Sophie Holt said: “The Face Boss Studio I would not let anyone else do my makeup! Not only are the girls friendly and professional, they have an amazing talent!”

On Facebook at @thefacebossmua

Sherrie La'venture Mua (The Blush Room)

Lucy Sullivan said: “The most amazing makeup artist ever!! So talented!! I won’t go anywhere else!! And 100% deserves to win!! Such a lush girl!!”

Eran Hackling said: “The absolute best there is! Wouldn’t go to anyone else, she never fails to amaze me with her talent and always makes her clients feel so comfortable as soon as they walk through the door”.

Candice Evans

Chantelle Louise said: “Candice Evans, made me feel like a completely different person. Didn’t even recognise myself and she gave me so much confidence that night. She is such a sweetheart too. She deserves to win so much”.

Sophie Sheldon: “Without a doubt Candice Evans absolutely amazing! Definitely the best and deserve it”.

Scarlett MakeupArtist (Scarlett Jackson)

Charlotte Redmond said: “My best friend and favourite makeup artist all in one. She puts all her time and effort into her work just because she absolutely loves it.

“I’ve always left her studio feeling beautiful and confident after every look she does. She has an amazing variety of looks from glam to special effects. She absolutely deserves this, and I can’t recommend her enough to anyone”.

Kristi Watkins said: “So amazing at what she does such a talented girl. Deserves it more than anyone!”

Find her on Facebook at @ScarlettMakeupArtist

Astonishing Makeup (Meg Aston)

Beth Angharad said: “Would never go anywhere else. Amazing work and always makes me feel amazing”.

On Facebook at @megastonmua

Zoe Trigwell Makeup Academy

Client Kita Davies

Sophie Powell said: “Zoe did my make as I was a bridesmaid my skin wasn’t the best, but she managed to do a flawless look on me. Her work is stunning.

Jenna did my wedding makeup and just took what I threw at her and made it look 10 times better than I ever thought it could be. I couldn’t be happier. Jenna kept me sane and calm throughout the whole time she was with me. Her work is lovely.

Scarlett did my makeup for a wedding I was going to. Her attention to detail is amazing. She made me feel welcome and beautiful.

All three are amazing and you wouldn't be left disappointed”.

On Facebook at @zoetrigwellmakeupacademy

Bethan Edwards Makeup

Sasha Jade Hayward said: “Bethan Edwards Makeup works absolute wonders and made me feel beautiful. Very very talented and got a heart of gold!!!”

Abi Rees said: “Bethan Edwards 100%!!!! So talented and always makes me look amazing. The BEST”.

Angharad Letitia Makeup

Lydia McAdorey said: “Angharad Letitia MakeUp never disappoints always makes her clients look so flawless yet so natural and effortless at the same time.

“If you’re looking for the perfect natural non cakey look this is your gal just simply perfect at what she does and will always be my number one fave”.

On Facebook @angharadletitiamakeup

Beyond Beauty by Deb

Rachael Matthews-Jeffrey said: “Debbie Olsen at Beyond Beauty by Deb is absolutely amazing. She did my make up for my wedding and the rest of the bridal party so professional, and friendly and her work is amazing. Would recommend to anyone she will always be my go-to makeup artist!!”

On Facebook @beyondbeautybydeb

Georgia May Makeup Artistry

Shannon Louise Williams said: “I’m super picky with my makeup and Georgia May Make Up Artistry pulled it out of the bag! Serious talent and so down to earth”.