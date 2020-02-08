PLANS to extend the lifetime of a temporary solar park close to Wales's only surviving cholera cemetery, have been thrown out, with councillors saying they “never wanted it here anyway.”

The solar park at Wauntysswg Farm, Tredegar - which lies right on the border of Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly - was granted planning permission for a temporary period of 30 years in July last year.

However, advances in technology and maintenance means its possible lifespan could be extended to 40 years.

But an application extend the planning permission to cover this has been turned down, against the advice of council officers.

Blaenau Gwent county borough councillors reiterated their original concerns about the solar park, which they always feared would have a detrimental impact on the nearby Cefn Golau cholera cemetery, a scheduled ancient monument which holds the bodies of hundreds of victims of the 1832 and - primarily - 1849 outbreaks of the disease in Tredegar.

The original application, which was submitted to the Welsh Government because it was a development of national significance, was approved despite the council’s concerns.

Cllr Bernard Willis described the situation as farcical.

“We never wanted it here anyway," he said.

“This is farcical. If we refuse it, it will go back to Cardiff and it will be granted.”

Cllr Lisa Winnett said: “We as a committee have these concerns regarding the landscape.

“When is this temporary going to stop? I do not agree with extending it further.”

However, in the planning statement the applicant says that an extra 10 years would allow “the continued production of safe, stable and affordable electricity for approximately 8,250 homes.”

The applicant also proposed an increased community fund of up to £150,000, but councillors were told not to consider monetary implications when determining planning applications.

As part of the application a new access road was also proposed and, because it would cross over into Caerphilly county borough, the applicant was required to submit the plans to Caerphilly council, which has backed the proposal.

However, the application was ultimately refused by Blaenau Gwent council, due to the sustained detrimental visual impact of the development.