THE charity behind the sleeping pods for the homeless, who recently began refurbishing a property to help vulnerable women, has been given a grant by the Argus’ parent company. Reporter Brooke Boucher went to visit to tell them of the good news.

AMAZING Grace Spaces have been awarded a £3,565 grant by the Gannett Foundation, the charitable trust of the South Wales Argus' parent company. The charity will be using the money to furnish the Grace House, a new home in Newport for women who are recovering from alcohol or drug dependency.

In partnership with charity Green Pastures, the home currently accommodates four women, and with the money they are now hoping to provide an extra two rooms.

“It’s amazing. All the money is to progress the project, and we are constantly looking at ways to look after the ladies and to do that you've got to have funding, as well as volunteers," said Caroline Johnson, of Amazing Grace Spaces.

“We are desperate to put people in. We went in at the end of September (2019) and in six months we’ve done from top to bottom”.

MORE NEWS:

The project will be giving women that have found themselves homeless, perhaps recently out of prison or rehab, a safe place to stay and provide meaningful activities to facilitate their recovery, to enable them to move on into the community and independent living.

For more information on the charity, visit https://amazinggracespaces.org/