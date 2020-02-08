THIS is Humbug, and she is approximately 12 weeks old.
A delightful, super energetic kitten that needs plenty of play in her to blow off steam.
Playful kitten Humbug is ready for a new home
Humbug is affectionate and enjoys cuddles, playtime is her favourite pastime and it is a big part of her daily routine.
She can be a bit over-enthusiastic though, through no fault of her own, and therefore would be best suited to a household with older children.
She can be homed with vaccinated cats and cat-friendly dogs.
The adorable 12-week-old kitten wants a playful family
If you would like to give Humbug a loving home and a chance to love you back, please contact the Gwent branch of Cats Protection by telephoning 0345 371 2747, or by emailing info@gwent.cats.org.uk