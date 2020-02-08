A TRIP to Camera Centre UK in Newport's Charles Street is a must for any photography buff or amateur snapper, with sleek displays showing off the latest technology.

But beyond the impressive range of cameras and equipment on offer, manager Joe Stevenson and shop assistant Ieuan Berry pride themselves on providing a personalised, friendly shopping experience that keeps customers coming back for more.

"We've been good friends for a few years, and we want to engage with the community," Mr Berry said.

"Our number one priority is to serve Newport - we're strong believers in serving the community and bringing it closer together.

"We're not just here to sell things, we're here to be a part of the community."

A dedicated photography shop is a rarity these days - something Mr Berry said attracts camera users from further afield.

"We get a lot of people coming here from all over the UK," he said.

Joe Stevenson manager at Camera Centre UK in Charles Street, Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

"We give them a personalised experience and always recommend to them some local places to eat, see, and visit.

"We've got unbiased knowledge, we're transparent, and we're well-stocked with the latest technology. There's a lot of lovely scenery here, like in Goldcliff and the Newport Wetlands, so people love to take photographs of the area."

The premises has housed a camera business since the 1960s, Mr Stevenson said, and the family-run firm Camera Centre UK has operated in Charles Street for the past decade. The firm also has a store in Cardiff.

With the rise of internet shopping, Mr Berry said the Newport shop had prioritised expert knowledge and customer service as ways to encourage people to shop in-store, rather than going online.

"We want to be more than a shop," he said.

"Even if someone didn't by their camera from here, we'll try to help them. We offer a tailored experience for every customer.

"We take our utmost time with them, and they've always got the reassurance that they can come back in - it's these things that help build up a relationship and trust.

"Go The Newport hospital pharmacist helping long term smokers quitonline and that's what you're missing, that friendly local face."

READ MORE:

The shop stocks the latest digital gear, but there are also plenty of services - including film and instant cameras - for people who don't want brand-new technology to replace their old favourites.

"Film has come back and we do development here," Mr Berry said.

"Digital is great, but it seems people want a more vintage vibe. It's like vinyl [records] which also had a massive resurgence.

"People can also bring in old films for us to restore and digitise. We've also got a self-service kiosk that you can connect to with a memory card, wirelessly, or on your phone."

There's also a wide range of second-hand equipment available to buy, and the shop's stock stretches way beyond cameras - with drones, binoculars, and telescopes among the products on show in the shop's attractive displays.

In the summer (July 10-11), the shop will be centre stage at the first ever Wales and West Photography Show, an event it has organised at the ICC Wales at the Celtic Manor in Newport.

Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The event is billed as the biggest photography expo to be held in Wales, with seminars and presentations from professional photographers and videographers, the latest photo and video equipment, and special offers on the top brands.

More information on the event is available here: www.iccwales.com/whats-on/wales-west-photography-show/