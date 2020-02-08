A PONTYPOOL woman has raised concerns over takeaway delivery drivers parking inconsiderately in Cwmbran.

Sarahlee Hargreaves, who is disabled, said that she has encountered the problem on multiple occasions when visiting the town.

Ms Hargreaves visited the McDonald's restaurant in the Cwmbran Centre on Friday January 31 and parked in a disabled space.

Upon returning to her vehicle she discovered that an Uber Eats car had blocked her in.

"I was intimidated by the men when I asked them to move," she said.

"There were eight cars illegally parked by McDonald's, all of which were from Uber Eats."

Ms Hargreaves said that this is the second time this has happened at the restaurant but is is not an isolated problem.

"A few days ago I used Heron Foods," she said.

"An Uber Eats car parked illegally on the yellow lines between the disabled bays (Pictured above) meaning we couldn't open our doors without reversing first."

She also said that her neighbour, who is also disabled, has suffered from similar parking incidents in the area.

A Cwmbran Centre spokesman said: “We are committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for all our shoppers and take matters of this kind very seriously.

"We are working with delivery companies to ensure drivers follow the correct standards of behaviour and have increased our security patrols to address the issue.

"We also work very closely with the local police and Torfaen County Borough Council to enforce fixed penalties where necessary.”

Uber have been contacted for comment.