A JUDGE blasted a prolific thief whilst jailing him after he went on a crime spree in the city.

Carl Hodge stole tips from cafe waiting staff, pinched a wallet containing sentimental family photographs that are now lost forever, took a laptop from a student and broke into solicitors’ offices.

Hodge, 37, of Palmyra Place, Newport, has in all committed more than 150 offences, including more than 30 burglaries.

He was condemned by Judge Paul Thomas QC as he was being sentenced for his latest round of crimes.

Prosecutor Tom Roberts said Hodge stole a tips jar from Boswells Café which contained around £80, a student's laptop from the University of South Wales campus, a purse and bank cards from Harding Evans Solicitors, a wallet from Kaspas, and clothes from Deichmann.

The defendant pleaded guilty to theft and burglary, the offences committed between September 2019 and last month.

Mr Roberts said Hodge had 56 previous convictions for 153 offences.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said his client had been battling with drug addiction.

Judge Thomas told the defendant: “You went on a crime spree. You have spent a large part of your life either committing crime or serving a prison sentence. You have 24 pages of previous convictions.

“You just steal whatever you can get your hands on - and you don’t care a damn about the people you steal from.

“You took a £1,000 laptop belonging to a student. That’s money she can well ill afford to lose.

“It has had a devastating effect on her and her studies. Her coursework was on that computer.

“It has caused her so much stress and anguish.

“You stole wallet. The victim said it wasn’t about the money but the photographs they lost of their father and mother.

“They were of extremely sentimental value and they are distressed that they will never get them back.

“You stole tips from waiting staff. People who get money from working - unlike you.”

Hodge was jailed for two years at Cardiff Crown Court and ordered to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.