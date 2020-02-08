A MARRIED college chief who boasted about his sexual prowess has been banned from working in education.

Stuart Tandy, 42, described himself as a "Jack the Lad" - but a string of female colleagues complained over his sexual antics at a Gwent further education college.

And he has been struck off after a disciplinary panel in Cardiff ruled his actions were "sexually-motivated" and not just banter.

Mr Tandy forced a woman colleague to dance with him at the college Christmas party and grinded against her.

The £36,000-a-year college manager from Brynmawr also made a foul-mouthed speech at the festive bash in a pub in front of his shocked staff.

Presenting officer Cadi Dewi said: "He was described as a Jack the Lad who used sexualised language and innuendo the work place.”

Mr Tandy faced a series of complaints over his behaviour while manager at Torfaen Training, a council-run further education centre in Cwmbran, including "unwelcome sexual contact" with women.

One colleague, known as person B, said he smacked her bottom on a night out to celebrate another worker's 40th birthday.

She said: "I was talking to a colleague and I felt someone smack my bottom. I did not see who it was but I was told it was Stuart Tandy.”

The woman – who said Mr Tandy's wife was also at the party – complained to college bosses the following week and he was suspended.

The Education Workforce Council heard "bullying" Mr Tandy created “a climate of fear” by shouting and swearing at fellow workers in meetings and “demanding respect”.

Mr Tandy, who did not attend the hearing, admitted smacking the woman’s bottom and swearing at staff members but denied being sexually motivated or that his actions amounted to unacceptable professional conduct.

He denied all allegations in relation to dancing with the woman at the Christmas party.

In a statement he said: "I deny that there were any sexually-motivated actions from myself towards any member of staff and am horrified at the thought that any actions were in pursuit of sexual gratification or a future sexual relationship.

"I am a happy married man of 18 years with two children. I am over-archingly a good-natured person who would help anyone. I venomously deny the allegations against me."

Mr Tandy said he had "made mistakes along the way" but had "acted professionally" for the majority of his employment.

The panel ruled his behaviour was sexually-motivated and amounted to unacceptable professional conduct.

They said: "Mr Tandy behaved in a manner that was inappropriate and unacceptable and his actions fell short of the standard expected of a registered person."

He was struck from the Educational Workforce Council register – and cannot apply to go back for another two years.

The panel said: "The Fitness to Practise Committee imposed a Prohibition Order, indefinitely removing Mr Tandy from the Register of Education Practitioners in the category of work-based learning practitioner.

"It also decided Mr Tandy may not make an application for restoration to the Register of Education Practitioners before a period of two years has elapsed.

"Should Mr Tandy not make a successful application for eligibility for restoration to the Register after 16 January 2022, he will remain prohibited indefinitely.”