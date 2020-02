A 23-year-old man from the Monmouth area who was reported missing earlier this week, has been found dead.

Gwent Police have confirmed that a body found by officers at around 3.45pm yesterday afternoon in the Kymin area of Monmouth is that of Jacob Picken.

Mr Picken had been reported missing to Gwent Police on Wednesday February 5.

Officers are not treating his death as suspicious.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Jacob at this difficult time," reads a Gwent Police statement.