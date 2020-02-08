RESIDENTS in the Rhymney area are being urged to ensure their homes are kept secure at all times after reports of a burglary and two attempted burglaries this week.

All the incidents took place on Sunday February 2, when two homes were targeted in Phillip's Walk and one in Golwyg y Mynydd, all in Rhymney.

Cash was stolen from the property in Phillip's Walk, which was the only one where the burglar managed to get in.

Gwent Police are asking people to be extra vigilant, and to ensure windows and doors are kept locked and secure.

Residents are also reminded to check the identification of anyone calling at their home who they do not know.

This follows a report of a man claiming to be from the council gaining access to a property in Havard Row, also Rhymney, on Thursday February 6. Fortunately, he left a short time afterwards without incident.

Anyone with information relating to these incidents, or who would like to report any suspicious activity in the area, is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101. In an emergency, always call 999.