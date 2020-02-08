PROTESTS have been in the news from all across the world.

Here we take a look at some of the various protests that happened in Gwent in during the early 1990s - in 1990, 1993 and 1994.

The protests ranged from opposition to chemical plants, criticism of government agencies and traffic issues, to saving public toilets and a Welsh farmers' lamb 'war' with France.

Resident of Ty Sign in Risca wanted their public toilets left open when closure was threatened in March 1994

Parents and pupils successfully campaigned to save the jobs of teachers at Newport's Somerton Junior and Infants School in June 1994

Lilleshall Street residents in Newport form a blockade to stop lorries from using their street in April 1994

Lecturers at Newport's Nash college campus - John Wilcox, Mike Davies, Stan Smith, Geoff Lee and Stephen Schofield - on the picket line in October 1994

Protestors blocking off a street in Llanhilleth in July 1994, in protest at the speed cars travel down it

Parents march through Newport with their children in a protest against the controversial Child Support Agency in July 1994

Hundreds turned out to a protest against a proposed consignment of deadly chemicals going to the controversial toxic waste plant Rechem in New Inn in April 1993

Council development officer Brian Adcock is handed protest letters from residents opposed to the building of a chemical waste plant in Newport in July 1990

Angry Welsh farmers protested outside Gateway Store in Blackwood during the Wales v France 'lamb war' in September 1990

Dorothy and Peter Preece show their disdain at shipments of chemical waste being brought to New Inn's Rechem plant. Two-year-old Hannah Kopec has a relaxed time at the demonstration at the Bell Lines container terminal in October 1990