A MAN died after falling down the stairs at his home and sustaining what a coroner called a "catastrophic" head injury.

Ryan Smart, 48, of Cwmcarn, a graphic designer originally from Pontypridd, died at home in the early hours of June 7 last year.

An inquest hearing at Gwent Coroners Court in Newport was told that Mr Smart's partner of 25 years had gone to bed earlier that evening, while he remained downstairs.

Later that night, she found him lying on his back at the bottom of the stairs, with his head resting on a piece of skirting board.

She tried to revive him before paramedics arrived but he could not be resuscitated.

Alcohol to a level roughly double the drink-driving limit and an antihistamine were found in Mr Smart's blood following a post mortem examination.

A police officer who attended Mr Smart's home following the 999 call described the fall as "a tragic accident".

Pathologist Dr Ian Thompson, who conducted the post mortem examination, said Mr Smart had suffered a fractured skull and contusional injuries.

Senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders had written to Dr Thompson to ask if Mr Smart's fall, or collapse, had been caused by a medical condition.

On the balance of probabilities, Dr Thompson replied, Mr Smart had fallen and hit his head, and there was no underlying disease that had caused the fall.

Ms Saunders said alcohol consumption had been a contributory factor in Mr Smart's death - from a "catastrophic" head injury sustained in the fall - and concluded that his death was an accident.