A FAMILY in Newport is celebrating having recently welcomed the first member of its fifth generation, and not for the first time.

In December, Courtney Thomas, 19, gave birth to Keenan Thomas, weighing 6lb 3oz, and he is thriving, having now reached more than 9lb.

And his great, great grandmother Rosina Perkins, 80, is very happy about the new addition to her family, along with great grandmother Cheryl Thomas, 60, and grandad - known as Bampi - Shaun Thomas, 43.

Five generations. Great great grandmother Rosina Perkins holds Keenan Thomas, with - from left - Courtney Thomas (mum), Shaun Thomas (grandad) and Cheryl Thomas (great grandmother). Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

This is not the first time the family has reached five generations either - for 25 years ago the South Wales Argus reported on the birth of Jordan Francis, the first boy after a long line of girls.

An article from the South Wales Argus in 1995, featuring Rosina Perkins (now a great, great grandmother) and Cheryl Thomas (now a great grandmother) with their previous fifth generation baby Jordan Francis