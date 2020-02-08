PUPILS from a Torfaen school have helped net and rehome hundreds of fish in preparation for dredging work on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

Youngsters from Griffithstown Primary School joined specialist contractors at a section of the canal between Five Locks in Cwmbran, and Bevans Lane in Pontypool to help make sure the fish were safely moved.

The dredging is part of Glandŵr Cymru and Torfaen County Borough Council’s regeneration of the canal through the Adventure Triangle project, which also includes the repair of the Grade Two-listed Pontymoile Aqueduct, and a new, purpose-built visitor centre in the Pontymoile Basin.

Once complete it will allow a clear passage for boats straight through the southern end of the canal section at Five Locks, which is currently closed.

The fish rescue involved a specialist team putting a low-level electric pulse through the water which temporarily stunned the fish. They were then netted and moved to another part of the canal.

The schoolchildren spent a morning with the rescue team before returning to their classroom, where they learned about the impact of human factors on other species.

READ MORE:

Paul Gibson, community roots officer for Glandŵr Cymru Canal and River Trust - which helped organise the visit - explained why the work needed to be done.

“Dredging work on the canal brings down levels of dissolved oxygen in the water,” he said.

“Usually fish swim to safety but this stretch of canal is blocked at both ends and this is not possible, so we will rescue and rehome them upstream of the blockage.

“We moved hundreds of fish, so it was a great opportunity for the children to get close to species including pike, bream, roach and eel.”

Year Four teacher at Griffithstown Primary, Ian Pembrey, said: "This was a great opportunity to use our local canal as an educational resource, and the children were fascinated by the science aspect of the experience.

"It was terrific to see the wildlife in this habitat. The children were also very interested and inspired by the canal’s career opportunities."