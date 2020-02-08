CONTROVERSIAL plans to build 23 affordable homes on the site of former sheltered housing accommodation near Ebbw Vale have been given the green light.

Residents turned up at a Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council meeting to raise concerns about the proposed development at Glanffrwd Court.

Speaking on behalf of the residents Mr John Preston said many of them had been living in the area all their lives.

He said: “Our area is a very pleasant place to live. We do have some concerns and objections.

“We do understand sometimes it’s necessary to remove some trees and that there’s a need for housing in the area but it’s removing the green space area where our children can play safely.”

The land of the former sheltered housing accommodation Glanfrwdd Court is currently vacant following its demolition.

The proposal is for 23 social housing units run by Tai Calon Community Housing which will consist of four one-bed bungalows, four one-bed flats, 10 two-bed houses, three three-bed houses and two four-bed houses.

A planning report says that approximately 33 per cent of the existing green space and 29 trees within the site would be lost to the development.

However, the proposal includes plans to plant 53 replacement trees throughout the site.

Cllr Lisa Winnett said: “I understand the loss of green spaces

“Is there any way these elder trees can be replanted?”

Planning officers said they could look into the landscaping.

Despite residents’ concerns, the planning application was approved by the committee, subject to further landscaping work.