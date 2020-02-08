A WEATHER warning of very strong winds across Wales and the rest of the UK has been raised from yellow to amber as Storm Ciara approaches - and there will be widespread disruption of rail services.

Flying debris - which could lead to injuries or danger to life, and damage buildings - is among the potential problems highlighted in the Met Office amber warning notice.

Longer journey times and travel service cancellations, road and bridge closures, and power cuts that could also affect mobile phone coverage, are also included.

Winds are already strengthening in Gwent and the rest of Wales tonight, and are expected to remain above 40mph for much of tomorrow.

Some areas of Wales could see gusts of up to 85mph.

Gusts of 50-60mph and possible higher are forecast for Newport and other parts of Gwent from 10am tomorrow until mid-afternoon.

And the wind will be accompanied by heavy rain - a yellow warning is also in place for rain across much of Wales, including Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and eastern Monmouthshire from midnight until 6pm tomorrow.

Anyone venturing out tomorrow and needing to use public transport is strongly advised to check timetables, be it bus or rail.

Transport for Wales (TfW) rail services will not be operating on the Ebbw Vale or Rhymney Valley lines tomorrow, though the latter is due to pre-planned engineering works.

Other TfW services in south Wales and beyond will be affected, including

services to/from Manchester, which will terminate at Crewe. Other services between Crewe and Manchester Piccadilly are available, but replacement buses will not be available affected routes.

“We’re expecting very stormy conditions, high tides and winds that have the potential to uproot trees and damage infrastructure," said Martyn Brennan, Transport for Wales operations director.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is our absolute priority so there will be speed restrictions across our network, while some lines will not have any services at all.

“We are working closely together to minimise any disruption and will do all we can to keep our customers moving and informed.”

For more information, visit https://www.journeycheck.com/tfwrail/ or https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/